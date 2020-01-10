The Otoe County 4-H Foundation is hosting its annual banquet on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Kimmel Event Center in Syracuse. Doors open at 6 p.m., appetizers will be enjoyed at 6:30 p.m., with a four meat dinner served at 7 p.m. The banquet program will highlight the mission of the Otoe County 4-H Foundation.

The banquet will also provide a fun evening to raise funds for the future of 4-H in Otoe County through a silent auction and live auction. The keynote speaker for the evening is Mark Balschweid, Professor and Department Head for the Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Mark was a nine-year member of the Brush Riders 4-H Club in Albany, Oregon. His message is sure to entertain and inspire. Banquet tickets are $25 a piece or $180 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Nebraska Extension in Otoe County Office by Friday, January 24 at 402-269-2301 or by contacting an Otoe County 4-H Foundation Director. Board of Directors include: Bailey Boitnott, John Crook, Mark Easter, Dave Hall, Erin Johnson, Lacy Johnson, Erin Steinhoff, Lynnet Talcott, and Michael Wieckhorst II.