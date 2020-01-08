In between the horde of Democratic candidates that have flocked through Iowa over the past year and the support in some regions of the country for President Donald Trump in his 2020 re-election campaign, Republican hopeful Bill Weld believes he’s an alternative for voters in November.

“I think it’s important for people to realize there’s an alternative to Mr. Trump, love him or hate him, in the Republican party,” Weld said to the Tribune. “The points I’m raising about how we can’t go on with trillion dollars of debt and do everything we can to avoid catastrophic climate change, those are important points.”

In his campaign stop at Farm Grounds in Nevada on Tuesday, to a crowd of roughly 20 some Democrats, some Republicans, some undecided, Weld centered his message on American geopolitics in the wake of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and the threat of melting ice caps in the world’s climate crisis.

He outlined his first 100 days as, “balancing the budget, reverse the antagonism against U.S. allies and going full speed ahead to prevent the polar ice caps from melting.”

Rejecting trillion-dollar climate change solutions, Weld said “putting a price on carbon” is the only way to effectively reduce oil companies’ reliance on fossil fuels, incentivizing them to not emit carbon in the atmosphere.

“(Climate change) is a complete planetary disaster,” Weld said. “We need to subtract enough carbon from the atmosphere, so that the temperature of the atmosphere will not rise more than 1.5 degrees centigrade between 2050.”

Weld, who served as governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, is one of three Republicans attempting to roadblock Trump’s path to nomination in his re-election efforts. Weld also served as the running mate for third-party Libertarian party candidate Gary Johnson in 2016, and the ticket received 4.5 million votes that election.

Roque De La Fuente and Joe Walsh are the other candidates, however, neither have not qualified for any proceeding ballots.

One of the struggles for Republican challengers, Weld said, are states canceling their primaries and binding their delegates to Trump.

So far, Kansas, Alaska, Hawaii, South Carolina, Arizona and Nevada have all canceled their Republican primaries or caucuses, citing the unnecessary costs a primary election would entail when nearly 90 percent of the party approves of his presidency.

It’s not uncommon for states to cancel their primary during an incumbent’s re-election bid.

Republicans canceled their primaries when George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush sought a second term in 1992 and 2004, respectively; and Democrats scrapped some of their primaries when Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were seeking re-election in 1996 and 2012, as well.

Iowa and Ohio have not, but Weld has not qualified for the latter.

But for Iowa voters on the fence, Weld likened himself as a “Robert Ray Republican,” in reference to late Iowa governor who served from 1969 to 1983. He touted himself as a Madisonian candidate who can “reach across the aisles” to find bipartisan solutions and seeks to limit government influence.

“I say I’m a Bob Ray Republican, that’s the type of person I’m talking about,” Weld said. “Back then, people weren’t trying to score political points and that helped make the United States stronger in result.”

It was the first Iowa visit for Gianna Darville, a college student from Memphis, traveling with her friend Brooklyn Larimore, and they were impressed by Weld’s stances on the national opioid crisis.

“I enjoyed listening to the different stances — it’s been one of the most interesting things about going to any of the presidential candidates events. It is a hope for me in the future that there’s a little bit more of a knowledge of certain issues that affect us, such as the e-cigarette issues,” Darville said.

Weld applauded the efforts of his home state Massachusetts in addressing the opioid crisis by establishing a seven-day limit on first-time opioid prescriptions as a potential national scale model.

Larimore said she was pleased by Weld’s answers.

“Just again, issues facing young people such as e-cigarettes and opioid use, but it was good to hear him discuss them, so hopefully we’ll hear more information from all the candidates,” Larimore said.