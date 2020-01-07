Governor Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson were joined by State Senators, members of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force (NHTTF), and non-profit organizations to recognize Jan.11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

After signing a proclamation, Governor Ricketts highlighted the multi-agency response developed and carried out by NHTTF and its many partners across the state.

“Nebraska has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to tackling the scourge of human trafficking,” said Governor Ricketts. “From law enforcement agencies to community groups to members of the media, everyone has stepped up. Thanks to our team effort, Nebraska continues to raise awareness and make progress towards ending the great evil of human trafficking, which is a modern form of slavery.”

From stronger laws passed by the Legislature to training across the state by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) along with proactive operations and investigations by NHTTF, a variety of strategic initiatives are effectively combating human trafficking. More information about the AGO’s work can be found by clicking here.

Recently the State of Nebraska was given an A grade by Shared Hope International for its effectiveness in combating human trafficking. Nebraska has made great strides since 2011 when the state received a grade of F.

“Today our office is releasing videos to educate the public in recognizing the signs of trafficking and reporting it,” said Attorney General Peterson. “We are also issuing a four-year review of the task force which illustrates what can be done when people with widely different roles are unified around a common mission.”

To prevent trafficking from happening in Nebraska, Governor Ricketts and Attorney General Peterson encourage Nebraskans to learn the signs of trafficking and to report concerns of trafficking to the Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888).

Nebraskans can also express their commitment to fighting trafficking by sharing social media banners or displaying a poster both of which are available on the Nebraska Attorney General’s website. More information regarding how Nebraskans can help stop human trafficking can be found by clicking here.

Multiple partners in the fight against human trafficking joined the proclamation ceremony including State Senators, federal and state offices, human trafficking survivors, and multiple private organizations including Disrupting Traffick, Heartland Family Services, HTI Labs, I've Got a Name, Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers, Nebraska Catholic Conference, Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, Nebraska Family Alliance, Rejuvenating Women, Rotary Club #14, Salvation Army, Set Me Free Project, The Force, Women’s Center for Advancement, and Women’s Fund of Omaha.

"Human trafficking is a direct affront to the dignity and sanctity of human life. While Nebraska is not isolated from the scourge of human trafficking, we are grateful for the broad coalition of legislators, service providers, advocacy groups, churches, and diligent citizens who make our state a leader in combating human trafficking. Nebraska Family Alliance commends Governor Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson for their dedication to fighting trafficking in our state,” said Nate Grasz, Policy Director, Nebraska Family Alliance.