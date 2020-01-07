Fandango!, one of Chicago’s most-exciting new musical acts, brings its talent to Burlington’s Capitol Theater Wednesday for the show in Burlington Civic Music’s season series.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the theater.

Featuring members of the Cavatina Duo and the Lincoln Trio, Fandango!’s quartet is comprised of flute, violin, guitar and cello.

This unusual grouping of musicians from four countries — Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, UK and U.S. — plays a spicy mix of Latin, Spanish, Sephardic, Balkan and classical sounds featuring authentic repertoire choices and newly commissioned works.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and must be ordered through the Capitol Theater by visiting the box office from 2 to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday at 211 N. Third St. in Burlington, calling (319) 237-1099 or visiting www.BurlingtonCapitolTheater.com.

The show is sponsored by the Burlington Civic Music Foundation.

The Civic Music schedule returns to Burlington Memorial Auditorium Saturday, Feb. 15, with a performance of “The Sleeping Beauty” by the Russian National Ballet.