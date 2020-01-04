The Dallas County Conservation Board invites you to join us for “A Conversation with an Owl.” This event will take place at the Kuehn Conservation Area from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The DCCB is lucky to have a Barred Owl on our interpretive staff. Her name is Strix. She lost a fight with a barbed wire fence, injured a wing, and is flightless. Because of this, she resides in a mew and graces audiences with her wisdom. What lessons does Strix have for you? Come face to face with this teacher. Look into her eyes and ask your questions.

When we are blessed with the opportunity to be in the presence of wildness, it helps us to remember. On the surface, this program is about a common species of owl that calls Dallas County home. You will go away with a new awareness of the wild winged ones that share your place. The real lesson offered by this conversation is for you to explore the way you relate to the wilds of Dallas County. Join us, go face to face with Strix, ask your questions– remember.

Preregistration is required for this free program. Contact the Dallas County Conservation Board at 515-465-3577 or conservation@dallascountyiowa.gov to sign up.