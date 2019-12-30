Two lucky players who bought Nebraska Pick 5 tickets for the Friday, December 27 drawing split the $74,000 jackpot.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that two tickets were sold for Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the jackpot prize. One of these tickets was sold at Tobacco Shack #68, 4741 Holdrege Street in Lincoln. The second winning ticket was sold at Weston 92 BP, 2345 County Road K in Weston. This ticket also contained another play with three of the five winning numbers for $9 in addition to the $37,000 share of the jackpot.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 08, 10, 15, 19, 29. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska's unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.