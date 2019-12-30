Glenn Shaw of Omaha won $226,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Shaw purchased his winning ticket from Bucky's BP at 2223 S. 24th Street in Omaha. The winning ticket contained five plays, one of which contained the winning numbers 09, 17, 20, 21 and 37 from the December 10 drawing.

Shaw, who has been a daily Pick 5 player for 15 years, said that he’s been close to winning before, but this was his first time matching all five numbers.

“I saw it on the news,” he said. “I was freaking out.”

Shaw said he’s planning on using some of his winnings to pay off his house.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.