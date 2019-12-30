James Brady of Lincoln won $37,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Brady purchased his winning ticket from Tobacco Shack #68 at 4741 Holdrege Street in Lincoln. The winning ticket contained three plays, one of which contained the winning numbers 08, 10, 15, 19 and 29 from the December 27 drawing. Brady’s win splits the $74,000 Pick 5 jackpot with another player who bought a ticket with the same numbers in Weston.

Brady said he’s been playing the same numbers on Pick 5 since it began, but he can’t remember exactly the reason he started playing them, he said, but he knows why he keeps playing them.

“I just felt like they would get lucky,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Brady said he’ll be using his winnings to get himself out of debt and he’ll put some into savings.

As for his winning numbers, they’re not going anywhere, he said.

“I’ll keep playing them,” he said. “I play Powerball, maybe I’ll get lucky on that one.”

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.