On Saturday, January 11, at 2:00 p.m., Homestead National Monument of America will kick off the 2020 Film Festival. This year’s film festival will be held exclusively at the Heritage Center Theater, to provide an authentic movie going experience. The film festival will begin January 11 & 12, with the documentary, The Origins of OZ, that will delve into both the Women Rights themes and homesteading themes present in the story of Oz. The following weekend, on January 18 & 19, guests will have any opportunity to watch the Judy Garland film, The Wizard of Oz, with new eyes.

The remaining four films will follow the same format, a documentary or a biographical film will be presented to provide insight before a correlated major motion picture is presented the following week. All presentations are free to the public, and will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Heritage Center. “Come enjoy a fascinating journey behind these beloved American stories and learn the different ways the women’s rights movement informed entertainment and art in the United States”, stated Superintendent Mark Engler.

The Origins of Oz (Documentary) 46 minutes Jan 11 & 12

The Wizard of OZ (Film) 152 minutes Jan 18 & 19

The Woman Behind Little Women (Biopic) 84 minutes Jan 25 & 26

Little Women (PBS Film) 176 minutes Feb 1 &2

One Woman, One Vote (Documentary) 120 minutes Feb 8 & 9

A League of Their Own (Film) 128 minutes Feb 15 & 16

