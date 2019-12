The “Placing of the Wreaths” ceremony has been a tradition since it began at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992. Each year, on the designated Saturday, wreaths are placed in cemeteries in all 50 states. December 14, the VFW, with the assistance of Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from local Troop #337, held the ceremony at Park Hill Cemetery. Following the ceremony, everyone was invited to the Post Home for refreshments.