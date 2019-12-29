The Nebraska City Museum Association has announced its 2020 events calendar.

Leading off the new year will be Brownbagging with the Birds at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center, 100 Valmont Dr.

Brownbagging with the Birds will take place at noon Fridays in January and February.

Dates are Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, as well as Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting, 1320 Central Ave., will host the Souper Bowl Soup Luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The month of March begins with the Native American Artifact Show at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center on Saturday, March 7.

The Library Innovations Studio Maker Space at the Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso, will close on Saturday, March 14.

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum, 1416 Central Ave., will host Spring Silent Auction on Saturday, March 21.

The Nebraska City Historical Society will host a guest speaker on Monday, March 23.

In April, Saturday with a Soldier is set for Saturday, April 11, at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center.

The Civil War Veterans Museum and GAR Memorial Hall, 910 1st Corso, will host an exhibit gallery renovation unveiling on Thursday, April 16.

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will host The Power of Wind and Water Art Show from Monday, April 20, through Saturday, April 25.

All Nebraska City museums will open for the 2020 season during 149th annual Arbor Day weekend, which begins on Friday, April 24, and runs through Sunday, April 26.

In May, Saturday with a Soldier continues on Saturday, May 9, at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center.

Trails West Day will lead off the June calendar of events on Saturday, June 6, at Old Freighters Museum, 407 N. 14th St.

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will host a Kregel Days Celebration from Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14.

Saturday with a Soldier is set for Saturday, June 13, at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center.

Mayhew Cabin and the Civil War Veterans Museum will host the annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 20.

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will host Family Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 27.

In July, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will host Living History Days on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

The MRB Lewis and Clark Center will host Saturday with a Soldier on Saturday, July 11.

In August, Saturday with a Soldier leads off the calendar of events on Saturday, Aug. 8, also at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center.

The center will host a Business After Hours to celebrate Meriwether Lewis’ and William Clark’s August birthdays on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will host Founder’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The Nelson House, 711 3rd Corso, will be the site of a Sweet Summer Afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 23.

September starts off with the eighth annual Wildwood Star Party at the Wildwood Historic Center, 420 Steinhart Park Rd.

Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20, marks the 52nd annual AppleJack Festival.

The Wildwood Historic Center will host “Bark to Art Wood Carvings” during AppleJack.

The Civil War Veterans Museum will present “Civil War Medical Treatment” during AppleJack.

The Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting will host its annual Firehouse Grill as a fundraiser for the museum during AppleJack.

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will begin its annual Fall Speaker Series on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The MRB Lewis and Clark Center will host Lewis and Clark Reunion No. 13 on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20.

After AppleJack, the Wildwood Historic Center will host “Victorian Christmas in October” from Oct. 1 to 31.

Saturday with a Soldier will conclude for 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center.

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum’s Fall Speaker Series will host its second speaker on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The 2020 series will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The year will end with the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum Member Appreciation Night on Saturday, Dec. 5, the Wildwood Historic Center’s Heirloom Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 6, and Christmas for the Birds at the MRB Lewis and Clark Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29.