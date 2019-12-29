That old song says - “I get by with a little help from my friends,” rings true to me today.

Tried and true – and nothing new should be my motto!

I’m hosting an “open house” brunch – err, apartment brunch, tomorrow morning.

I have a problem. I’ve always had this problem, I freely admit. You see, I think I can get more “done” than I sometimes can.

I’m sitting here writing to you when I have at least a zillion small tasks awaiting me. Important things first, you know

My last caramel pecan rolls were so good (brag, brag,) I thought I would surprise Sondra with a special Christmas gift and tackle her Grandma Asta’s famous Danish pastry recipe. I thought I would do a practice run for my brunch, first.

It was a definite labor of love that dear lady performed when she made dozens of Danish pastries for Mark and Sondra’s wedding reception.

They were perfection. Apricot, raspberry, cherry and peach were some of those I recall.

I thought mine looked pretty good – before I put them in the oven. But – oh, my!

They opened up wide instead of covering the filling like they should have done.

The ones I just finished taste O.K. but they don’t look anything like Asta’s. I think they look something like that might happen if a German tried to invade Denmark!

Now, I’m intrigued. What did I do wrong? I just know I can’t serve them to my company!

I’ve heard about people purposefully leaving something out of a recipe . . . but I think in this case it is just user error!

Right now, I’m waiting on a batch of my pecan rolls to rise. I know I can count on them. At least, I hope I can!

I still have to tidy up and get my pretty dishes out for serving.

My silver serving pieces looked pretty sad when I took them out of the drawer. The polish I brought with me from the farm had all dried up. After I tossed it, I thought I would get some at the grocery store, but I couldn’t find any.

“What is it you want?” the checker asked me. “Silverware polish,” I told her. “I need silverware polish on lane 4,” she called out over the intercom. Silence. Dead silence. Finally, a young voice replied, “We don’t have anything like that. What is it used for?”

Duh! I thought to myself.

“Polishing silverware,” I said, stating the obvious.

The manager came to the check-out line and suggested I try a hardware store.

When I got home, I fished my dried-up polish out of the trash and softened it with enough hot water to get the spoons and forks brightened up.

It seems most of the “younger” generations prefer plastic to silver that has to be polished occasionally.

I admit it makes sense in this time-starved world.

I told my silverware pieces as I was sprucing them up “Do you know you are as obsolete as I am?” Thank goodness, they didn’t answer!

From now on, I’m sticking to the tried and true in my life – at least until someone can help me out with Danish pastry!