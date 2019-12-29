Iowa Senator Joni Ernst shared highlights from the legislative year in Washington. Those highlights are below.



Upholding Renewable Fuels ? Secured E15 year-round by the summer driving season; negotiated an agreement with the White House to guarantee 15 billion gallons of ethanol and continued to pressure EPA to fulfill the agreement; successfully included the biodiesel tax credit in the year-end tax package.



Providing flood relief ?

Broke ground on the Cedar Rapids flood mitigation project, following years of relentless efforts to secure $117 million; passed a federal disaster relief package to support Iowans, which included a provision to extend USDA funds to cover Iowa farmers who had lost stored grain.



Fighting for Iowa’s farmers ?

Provided critical mental health support to farmers through my FARMERS FIRST Act; forced House Democrats to finally get on board with supporting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA) trade deal, after they delayed for more than a year.



Lowering Prescription Drug Costs ? Advanced three bills in the U.S. Senate to push down drug costs for Iowans, one of which was signed into law and will help increase competition in the marketplace.



Combating Sexual Assault ?

Authored legislation to reauthorize and modernize the Violence Against Women Act; successfully secured provisions in the annual defense bill to expand support for victims in military.

Veterans ? Secured support for veterans facing financial hardship through my HAVEN Act which was signed into law; held the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable for failures in its veteran suicide prevention programs.



National Security ?

Had nearly all of my provisions included in the final National Defense Authorization Act; visited U.S. troops, including a number of Iowans, deployed in Kuwait and Afghanistan the week of Thanksgiving.