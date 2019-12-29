V is for the variety of books finding their new address on the shelves of the Hamburg Public Library this month. We hope you will check them out to spend a little time in your home.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris provides another glimpse into the unimaginable experiences of Holocaust survivors. This is a story of love and perseverance.

Familiar to you as the author of the Stevens and Windermere novels, Canadian Owen Laukkanen has penned a new stand-alone adventure thriller set on a salvage boat off the coast of Alaska. The author comes from a family of fishermen and incorporates his knowledge of the ocean in “Gale Force.”

“Spy” by Danielle Steel introduces readers to a young woman who leads a dangerous double life during World War II. Noticed for her language skills as a volunteer nurse, Alexandra is trained to be a secret agent and experiences a long career all over the world. Her secret, however, must stay hidden.

Three popular authors have released books which expand a series. Followers of Sister Jane will want to read “Scarlet Fever” by Rita Mae Brown. There’s no co-author on James Patterson’s latest book featuring Detective Alex Cross. In “Criss Cross,” the detective himself may be a killer’s prize. Nora Roberts concludes her Chronicles of The One trilogy with “The Rise of Magicks.”

A new paperback book by Catherine Anderson is “Strawberry Hill.” A camp cook for outdoor adventures discovers she’ll be joining the crew of a cowboy who broke off their engagement many years before.

Two recent additions are on the New York Times Best Sellers List for nonfiction. Through “The Body,” author Bill Bryson takes readers on a head-to-toe tour of the marvelous human body—how it functions, its ability to heal, and ways it can fail. “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace” is a memoir by Nikki Haley about her years as United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

In “Everything is Figureoutable,” thought leader Marie Forleo shares her philosophy for training your brain to think positively and creatively. Through humor and shared stories of success, you can learn how to find two free hours a day, ways to deal with criticism, a practice for achieving goals and more.

Two large print books by Steven King are ready for patrons to check out. “The Bazaar of Bad Dreams” is a collection of thriller short stories featuring autobiographical comments. “Sleeping Beauties” is a fantasy thriller in which the women of the world are shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze when they go to sleep and while they sleep they go to a different place. Evie, however, is immune to the sleeping disease; is she an anomaly or a demon?

Junior readers can plunge into the magical unknown through the Magisterium series created by Holly Black and Cassandra Clare. Begin with “The Iron Trial” then continue to follow Callum Hunt’s adventures in “The Copper Gauntlet.” Fans of fantasy are encouraged to give “Fablehaven” by Brandon Mull a try. Readers will discover that mystical creatures of all description gather in this hidden refuge which is enchanting, exciting, and supposedly safe.

If graphic novels are your favorite books, Dav Pilkey has added #8 to his Dog Man series. This one is “Fetch 22.”

Two new books by Stan Berenstain are early reader chapter books and less than 100 pages each. Sister Bear is a super soccer player—fast and powerful, but will her petite size keep her off the team. Find out by reading “The Trouble with Tryouts.” A super-duper dog show is scheduled for the Beartown church fair in “Epic Dog Show.” Find out what happens when Too-Tall and the gang crash the show.

The colors and the picture style on the cover of “Where Is the Sun?” are instant indicators of the author of a new Ready-to-Read book. Eric Carle has written this new story especially for beginning readers.

V is also for visitor and we’d love to have you visit at the library. Remember there will be a change in the Monday hours beginning Jan. 2. Monday only the hours will be 1 to 6 p.m.