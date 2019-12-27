It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

12-9-19

Accident: Driver one was backing up in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S when she struck another vehicle driven by driver two. Damages estimated at $600.

Arrest: A 24 year old male was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

12-10-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported an attempted scam in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Nothing taken.

Theft: Raccoon Valley Bank of Adel reported a counterfeit bill in the 1000 block of Court St. Item estimated at $100.

Accident: Driver one was backing up in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S when she struck another vehicle driven by driver two. Damages estimated at $1,050.

12-11-19

Theft: Kum & Go of Adel reported a theft in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $16.

Arrest: A 25 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Madison County warrant for Theft, 1st degree.

12-12-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Items estimated at $1,430.

Arrest: A 36 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a Madison County warrant for theft, 1st degree.

12-13-19

Arrest: A 43 year old female Van Meter resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

12-15-19

Arrest: A 30 year old male Adel resident was arrested for public intoxication and interference with official acts.