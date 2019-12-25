It was in early December when Marianne Liberto, of Philadelphia, came face-to-face with Robert Underhill, 99, of Ames, a World War II veteran who experienced the unthinkable alongside her father, Alfonso Liberto, nicknamed “Lib.” The two had never met prior to the visit, but Marianne knew everything about Underhill.

Around the holidays each year, Liberto shares the significance of Dec. 26, a date when the two sat together as their Boeing B-17 crash-landed and later were held captive.

“It was always a big discussion on Christmas Eve when we would have the big Italian dinners,” Marianne said. “My Dad would stand up and talk about the war, and Bob Underhill’s name would always come up as one of the people who was part of the crew at that time.”

Her father would reflect the most on being held captive, Marianne said. Underhill, however, remembers vivid details of moments leading up to the plane’s crash landing: jerking back in his seat after the plane was struck by anti-aircraft fire, and injecting morphine into the plane’s co-pilot, McHood, after he was shot through the plane by flak as they flew toward Blechhammer, Germany.

“I never gave up hope,” Underhill said on being captured.

Following their time in the service, the two lost contact until Underhill received a phone call from a man who identified himself as “Lib” on Christmas more than 50 years ago.

“They said it might have been in the ‘60s,” Marianne said about when the initial phone call took place. “My Dad — especially around the time the flight went down — he gets very emotional and that’s when he tries to get in touch with all of the people that were on the plane with him.”

They talked for hours, and over the years the two stayed in a constant cycle of communication. As Underhill’s hearing grew worse, their communication took a different route but still continued on.

Whenever Liberto calls, Underhill lets the call go to voicemail and then follows up via letter, Underhill said. Those letters were cherished in the Liberto household, Marianne said.

“A letter would come in from Bob and he would sit there with a little magnifying glass and read word-for-word what he would write,” Marianne said. “There was so much love between all of them and he was like part of the family.”

Underhill believes Lib gave him too much credit, but Marianne recounts their friendship differently: Lib looked up to Underhill.

Dec. 26, 1945: The 49th Mission

It was the day after Christmas in 1945 when Underhill received orders to fly over and bomb synthetic oil facilities in Blechhammer, Germany. The assignment was his 49th — one mission away from heading back to the United States.

At 24, Underhill said his plans were to “raise hell” with his friends who also met the 50-mission mark. On Christmas Eve, Underhill and a few of his friends celebrated the holiday by bringing a tree into the tent where the three of them slept.

The 49th mission was going to be a tough target, he said, as the location was the sole-spot where Germans heavily relied on synthetic fuels. Previously, Underhill had been part of missions to bomb other German oil locations.

“It was our job to destroy those synthetic oils in Germany,” Underhill said.

On the way to Blechhammer, the Boeing B-17 plane met fighters going in, and Underhill could see “flak areas,” or areas where the enemy had fired.

“I always had such a dread that I would not be able to locate the target and would have to give the pilot directions to turn around,” Underhill recalled. “That was how to become the most hated man in the squadron.”

After Underhill located the aiming point and “made a very good bomb run,” he said, flak began to get heavier on the aircraft and fumes from the gunfire began to seep into the plane.

“I knew we were getting the devil shot out of us,” Underhill said.

Suddenly, a blast hit the plane that knocked him back in his seat, he said. After, he felt a big rush of air as the plane began to stagger “like it had hit a brick wall,” and then it recovered.

Outside, the plane’s right wing was on fire, and inside, the co-pilot had been shot and was unconscious.

“I was able to get McHood out of the seat as he remained unconscious,” Underhill said. “(The plane was) falling and he wasn’t bleeding at that point; I got him wedged between a little space between the pilot and the co-pilot, climbed into the co-pilot’s seat to try the radio, but everything was shot out.”

Moments later, as the ship stabilized, McHood’s wound began to bleed, Underhill said.

Leading up to the group decision to crash-land the plane as they didn’t want to leave McHood behind, Underhill injected McHood with morphine, twice.

“It was enough to almost kill him in two shots,” Underhill said. “He passed out again; the ship stabilized and we were down to about 2,000 feet or so, so we no longer had to use oxygen and we could move around.”

“Reding asked what we should do with McHood and I said he couldn’t make it in a parachute, so Reding decided we would crash land.”

Today, he recalls vivid details from the crash landing: the way dirt filled the plane once it hit land and slid across the Earth; how a crowd of people instantly surrounded the plane once it finally stopped.

“It’s strange,” Underhill said. “People remember the little things.”

Paying Tribute to a Legacy

About a month ago, Marianne told her father that she would like to go to Iowa to see Underhill.

Prior to the visit, Marianne began creating transcripts of voicemails between the two and compiling their letters over the years into a keepsake for her father. For the Iowa visit, she decided to create a replica for Underhill and his family, and also present him with a hand-held, bronze Liberty Bell.

The bell, to Marianne, represents freedom, she said.

“It was just probably one of the highlights of my life,” said Marianne on their meeting. “To think that my Dad was connected to this person for so many years and my Mom just loved him.”

“I actually have video of walking in the door and him greeting me — it was just so heartwarming.”

The meeting stood out to Underhill, too, he said.

“She was so gracious and I thoroughly enjoyed her,” Underhill said about the visit. “It turned out to be so delightful to think of her to spend her money and come out here.”

Although Underhill and Liberto kept in contact for years, Marianne said the two had never planned a trip to see one another.

“My Dad wasn’t a traveler,” Marianne said. “It just wasn’t in his scope; Bob was someone from Ames, Iowa, and their relationship was this communication that they had.

“I don’t think they ever thought they would see each other.”

While Marianne wanted to bring along her father, his age, 95, makes traveling difficult, she said. Instead, he offered and paid for Marianne’s trip as a way to give back.

“What this has started is, and I hope a lot of people do this, I’m trying to reconnect my Dad will all of the people that he hasn’t seen in years in his life,” Marianne said. “Bob Underhill was the start of that.”