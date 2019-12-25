Members of the River City Classics Car Club, the Nemaha Valley Street Rods and the Slo-Rollers of Rock Port joined forces to donate $860 and about 150 pounds of canned goods to the Nebraska City Food Pantry. Pictured from left are John Gilbert, Sara Gilbert, Charlie Stephenson, Keitha Thomson, and Larry Stephenson. The River City Classics Car Club’s Christmas party featured a brown bag auction, and hints about the bag’s contents were written on the bag’s outside. Larry Stephenson said auction bidders were very generous because they knew the proceeds would benefit the Food Pantry.