NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, begins its 40th year of gavel-to-gavel television coverage of the Nebraska Legislature when it convenes on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

NET’s multiplatform coverage includes live broadcasts on the NET World channel every day the legislature is in session and highlights of daily activity during radio’s NPR news programs “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”

Live streaming and on-demand video are available at netNebraska.org/capitol and on the NET Nebraska mobile app.

Coverage of legislative issues on NET began in the mid-1950s with the interview series “Your Unicameral,” followed by occasional coverage of specific legislative activities beginning in 1967.

Gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Nebraska Legislature began in 1980. Broadcasts from 12 additional govern- ment venues were recently added, including the Ne- braska Supreme Court and the Governor’s Hearing Room.