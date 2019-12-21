WAPELLO — An amendment to Wapello’s ATV ordinance, which will expand operating hours in the city for the units, should go into effect before the end of the year, after the city council on Thursday approved the first reading of the proposal and waived the remaining two readings.

Under the amendment, the original sunrise to sunset operational window would go to 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. The amendment also formalizes an earlier council action requiring operators to be 16 years of age and would confirm all units must have an Iowa Department of Natural Resources sticker attached.

City officials said the amendment would go into effect upon publication, but because of the upcoming Christmas holiday, publication deadlines for the city’s official newspaper, the Wapello Republican, have been altered.

City Clerk Mike Delzell said he should be able to meet the 9 a.m. Friday deadline for the paper’s Dec. 26 edition, but if he fails, it will be published Jan. 2.

A local ATV riders group is apparently planning a fundraiser Jan. 4, which prompted the council to quickly move the amendment forward, although it had been under consideration for several weeks.

Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt had proposed the expanded hours to the council during in November, after the Louisa County Board of Supervisors decided to switch the hours ATVs/UTVs could operate on the county’s secondary roads.

The operation hours will now be the same for each local government.

The council approved the amendment on a 6-0 vote. Councilman Brett Shafer was absent.

In addition to the ATV ordinance amendment, Marquardt also reported there had been no recent progress on removing or renovating trailers the city had declared uninhabitable at the PAWA Trailer Court.

He said if no work has been done by Jan. 1, he will refer the matter to city attorney Adam Parsons for legal action.

Marquardt also reported his department’s recent toy drive had been a success with more than 300 toys and about $750 donated. He said distribution of the toys will begin Dec. 23 and any remaining toys will be given to area churches for distribution.

The council also approved the second reading and waived the third reading of a zoning ordinance change, which will allow the Eastern Iowa Light and Power Company to move its Wapello District Office to the former Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance shed yard.

The council’s action will change the B1 zoning classification to I1.

A new summer recreation contract with the Louisa County Conservation Board also was approved by the council.

Board naturalist Bobbi Donovan said next year’s summer recreation will not be split with one week for older children and another week for younger children, but will be run for two weeks with all ages invited.

The program will be from July 6-10 and from Aug. 3-7 entirely at the city’s South End Park, Donovan said.

The contract price would remain at $2,094, the same cost as 2019.

In other action, the council:

Learned a city request to lower the speed limit on U.S. 61 coming into the south end of the city had been forwarded to the DOT’s Ames headquarters. Officials said a study will be needed and it likely will not happen until next spring or summer;Set a Jan. 16 public hearing on a proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget amendment;Approved a $39,800 asbestos removal contract for 308 N. Second St. A state grant for $26,700 will partially fund the project;Approved two payment totaling $87,552 to SulzCo, Muscatine, for work on a combined sewer separation project and the Commerce Drive Watermain Extension project.