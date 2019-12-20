With just under 50 days until the Iowa Caucuses, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will kick off her third bus tour across Iowa later this week. The For All of America bus tour will begin Friday in Henry County and will include stops in 27 Iowa counties.

Cory Booker also returns to Iowa for a five-day Cory Booker for America Tour, including a stop in Mount Pleasant.

Klobuchar will hold a meet and greet at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Central Park Coffee at 120 S. Main St. in Mount Pleasant. Her next stop will be at 3:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center 200 N. Main St. in Fairfield. Then it's off to Van Buren County and a 5:30 p.m. stop at the Dutchman’s General Store at 103 Division St. in Cantril.

Booker will share his vision during a special event at 9:30 a.m. Monday at 1207 E. Washington St. 52641 in Mount Pleasant. The doors will open at 9 a.m.