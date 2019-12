Everyone is welcome to attend "A Cowboy Christmas" with the Cowboy Church Band on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Wibholm Hall on the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda. Band members include Brooke Turner, Rande Montgomery, Scott Davison, and Sarah Davison. Admission is free will and the service will conclude at approximately 8 p.m. Come as you are--everyone is welcome at Cowboy Church!