Impacts made by high school teachers were recently celebrated by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

A call for nominations by first-year students resulted in more than 900 teachers being honored for their work in positively shaping the Huskers’ high school experiences and preparing them for college. Each nominated teacher received a letter from Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Of the 900 teachers honored, 600 are working across Nebraska.

Otoe County honorees are:

Maryann Liesemeyer of Lourdes Central Catholic;

Cassidy Buescher, Reebecca Gill-Rose, Tyler Maas, and Ryan Pollock of Palmyra High School; and

Jonna Pester of Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School.