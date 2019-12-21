From left, Palmyra FFA Vice President Sophia Bonifant and President Daniel Frey attended the Nemaha NRD Board and Staff Appreciation and Board Meeting Dec. 12 in Tecumseh. During the event, Palmyra FFA presented the 2019 Nebraska State Land Judging Host Site Plaque to Keith and Janet Bohling of Tecumseh. Bonifant and Frey also accepted the fourth place State Land Judging Banner Palmyra won from Bob Hilske, director of the Nemaha NRD.



