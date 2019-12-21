Nebraska City is the second city in the state to be designated as a National Purple Heart City.

The Nebraska City City Council approved the designation during its Dec. 16 meeting and Mayor Bryan Bequette read a proclamation affirming the designation.

Otoe County Veteran Services Office Chad Miller brought the idea before the council, as he had earlier brought it before the Otoe County Board of Commissioners.

Miller has ordered 18- by 24-inch metal signs to be placed at the Nebraska City city limits and at the entrances to Otoe County on Highways 2 and 75 declaring the Purple Heart City and County designations.

Lincoln is the only other Purple Heart city in Nebraska, and Lancaster County is the only other Purple Heart County, said Miller.

During the meeting, council members approved an agreement with Union College for emergency medical services students to ride along with Nebraska City Rescue as part of their training.

The council also approved a golf course software licensing agreement with Golf Complete Inc. (aka foreUP) and agreed to terminate a licensing agreement with GolfNow LLC.

Wildwood Golf Course General Manager Ashli Leyden and Nebraska City Parks and Recreation Director Scooter Edmisten appeared before the council to explain the pros and cons of the two software systems.

Leyden said Golf Complete offers an updated, web-based program that will offer improved inventory control for the clubhouse and the Steinhart Aquatic Center concession stand, as well as a marketing component that can send emails or texts to Wildwood members who haven’t been to the course frequently, or who live in a particular geographic area.



Leyden said the old software has become outdated and did not offer the marketing component.

The council also approved the city’s Allocation of Building Maintenance, Repair and Upkeep Cost Policy, which will help track building maintenance and repair costs and assign them to the appropriate city department’s budget.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.