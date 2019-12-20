Members of the MINK Missouri River Corridor Inc. group have an opportunity to grow the organization into a regional housing, entrepreneurship, transportation and tourism group, thanks to new potential funding sources.

The group met Dec. 12 at the Missouri River Basin-Lewis and Clark Center in Nebraska City and discussed economic development funding opportunities that are available following the March floods. Rick Yoder of the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, told the group that more than $100 million in federal funds are available regionally.

Yoder, who is pursuing funds for the university, offered to help MINK secure funds for the organization’s future.

“No one is better equipped to handle the unique geography and situation,” he said.

“We have a major opportunity here,” said Rick Allely, executive director of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. “for a group like MINK to educate legislators and the public.”

Allely said the group has a chance to come out of the floods much better than it went in, and he encouraged members of the group to think bigger than they have in the past. The group discussed developing tourism opportunities similar to those offered by the Big Kansas Road Trip.

Kylee Luckeroth, executive director of the Seneca Area Chamber/ SDI, showed an example of promotional material from the 2019 Big Kansas Road Trip.

She announced that the 2020 event, which will take place May 7 through 10, would showcase Brown, Doniphan, and Nemaha counties.

MINK, which represents Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas and meets quarterly, has plans to meet in March 2020 in the St. Joseph, Mo., area.

For more information on the group, visit www. minkcorridor.org.



