Lied Lodge Pastry Chef Emily Miller estimates that it took her 50 to 55 hours to create this year’s Gingerbread Village, which is on display in the lodge’s main lobby until Dec. 31. This year’s village includes a replica of the Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure. Miller said she began by taking reference photos of the actual building, then creating a scale model and transferring the model’s dimensions to gingerbread. She said building gingerbread villages combines her passion for pastries with the fascination she felt watching one of her cousins build scale models while studying for her architecture degree. The building is decorated with fondant. See additional photos of the village in the Friday News-Press.