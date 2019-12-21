Beginning Jan. 2, Hamburg Public Library will have a small change in their hours of operation. The Board decided the library will no longer be open on Monday evenings. The Monday hours have, however, been extended in the afternoon so the library will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Otherwise library hours will continue to be Tuesday to Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 to 12 p.m.. The Hamburg Public Library will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Jan. 1.



