The Grape Hospital Auxiliary Tree of Lights glows in 2019 as it has for the past 30 years. Over 200 bulbs are already lit on the tree in front of the hospital in memory or in honor of loved ones. This list is the third installment of their names.

In Loving Memory of . . .

Paul & Bertha Sumpter by Betty, Scott and Steve Sumpter, Peggy Ricks and family

John & Trudy Woodward, Richard & Ruth Spiegel, Gary Spiegel and Ruby Spiegel by Dick and Joni Spiegel

Bill & Joyce Hopping by Melinda Hopping Simonsen

Dayne by Marc and Debbie

Roy & Joan Stockstell and Jim & Evelyn Nerison by Russell and Sandy Stockstell

Richard Crain and Mary Crain by Jim and Susan England

Carolyn, Angela Rae, Thomas and Timothy Burroughs and Cletus Jackson by Clair and Neva Burroughs

Earl Lloyd, Charles Lloyd, Billy Lloyd, Carl & Elna Lloyd and Cecil & Helen Smith by Barbara Lloyd, Dave and Nancy Bieri

Dick Payne, Lovilla Stephens, James Stephens, Dorothy Payne, Sally Morgan, Lois Hunt, Peggy Collins, Miller Payne, Joan Payne, Nancy Gray, Barbara Dixon and John Henry Collins by Janice S. Payne

Ruth Hayes, Isaac Hayes, Eugene Tiemeyer, Ella Hartman, Daisy Combe, Charles Smith, Shirley Smith and Manny Martinez by Jon and Nancy Tiemeyer

Carl and Doris Pierson, Carl (Butch) Pierson, Judy Bennett, Carolyn Poirier, and Veterans by Terry

Kenneth D. Smalley by Virginia A. Smalley

The Rummel Family by Janet Rummel

Mom, Dad, Joy, Eric and my grandparents by Gary Hansen

Tom and Alma Million and Wib Travis by John and Joyce Travis Family

Brooke Michel by Shelly, Dean, Keeley, Tate and Max Mount

Howard Spiegel by Rosemary Spiegel

Ed Bashaw, Dorothy Bashaw and Hank Thompson by Gloria and Jr. Mattice

Hershel Christian by Marie Christian

Your donation of $5 per honoree in loving memory or in honor of someone special lights a bulb on the Tree of Lights and also benefits the hospital. The Auxiliary will direct the donations toward its 2020 hospital project. Follow the Auxiliary activities on the Grape Hospital Facebook page.

If you would like to contribute, send your donation and the names of the individuals being remembered to Nancy Middaugh, Grape Hospital Auxiliary, 2959 US Hwy. 275, Hamburg, IA 51640. The deadline for donations is Dec. 31.



