With so many holiday celebrations taking place this time of year, AAA and Budweiser are urging all motorists to plan ahead if you plan to consume alcohol based beverages. This means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are safe, or using a cab or ride share service. For those who fail to plan ahead, Tow to Go is offered to both AAA members and non-members in Nebraska and Iowa. This program provides a safe ride and tow home, within 10 miles, for the impaired operator and their vehicle. Motorists may call Tow to Go Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 through 6 am on Thursday, Jan 2, 2020. Tow to Go may not be available in some rural areas or during times of high call volume or severe weather conditions. For details about the program visit www.AAA.com/Towtogo. For Tow to Go service call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.