City of Perry Christmas Holiday Schedules

Perry City Offices and the Perry Water Works Office will be closed on Christmas Day. The McCreary Community Building will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Perry Public Library will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day. There will be NO CHANGE to the garbage routes during the week of the Christmas holiday.

City of Perry New Year’s Holiday Schedules

Perry City Offices and the Perry Water Works Office will be closed on New Year’s Day. The McCreary Community Building will be open on New Year’s Eve from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will be closed on New Year’s Day. The Perry Public Library will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be closed on New Year’s Day. There will be NO CHANGE to the garbage routes during the week of the New Year’s holiday.

City of Perry Christmas Tree Pickup

The City of Perry will pick up Christmas trees and evergreen garlands or wreaths from residential areas on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2020. Trees should have all decorations removed. Please do not place trees or greenery in disposal bags. Trees and greenery should be placed by the curb by 7 a.m. to assure pickup.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.