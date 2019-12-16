A late Sunday fire destroyed a mobile home in Green Acres Mobile Home Park at 11912 Des Moines County 99.

According to a press release issued Monday by the Burlington Fire Department, firefighters were called to Green Acres at 10:54 p.m. Sunday. They arrived nine minutes later to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to contain the fire and declared it fully extinguished at 12:20 a.m. Monday. A neighboring mobile home and car sustained slight damage from heat radiating from the fire.

The single wide mobile home, owned and occupied by Kevin Wilson, is considered a total loss and is not insured. Wilson was not at home at the time of the fire. Damages are estimated at $5,500 to the mobile home and $2,500 to contents. The Red Cross has been called for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

Twelve on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by firefighters from West Burlington for manpower, and received water tenders from Mediapolis, Gladstone and Danville Fire Departments. Deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office as well as Superior Ambulance assisted at the scene. Firefighters remained at the scene until 1:19 a.m. There were no injuries.