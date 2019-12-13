The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office assisted the LaVista Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol in the execution of two search warrants in downtown Syracuse this morning. Approximately 40 total officers, from all agencies, were involved in the execution of these search warrants.

According to Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill, the warrants pertain to an ongoing investigation by the LaVista Police Department that led to Syracuse. The LaVista PD obtained the warrants based on evidence they had collected.

The agencies worked together on planning prior to the events this morning. Sheriff Caudill said, “There are a lot of precautionary measures before something like this is done.”

Though some in the community saw helicopters around this time, Sheriff Caudill said they were not related. Those were likely responding to a separate incident in Nemaha County.



