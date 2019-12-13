About 150 children and 4 dogs came to the Old Stone Cabin Sunday afternoon to visit with Santa, who handed out candy canes to the children. Children and their families could also enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, and each family received a 2019 commemorative Nebraska City tree ornament. At one point, the line of waiting families stretched past the Old Stone Cabin toward Central Avenue. Check out the Santa letters from local schools in this issue of the paper.





