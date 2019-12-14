Earlier this summer, in front of the Pawnee County Courthouse, County Commissioner Dennis Schaardt formally announced his candidacy for the State Legislature representing the First District.

With endorsements of local leaders coming from Senator Floyd Vrtiska, Table Rock; Dave Heng Jr., Nebraska City; Bryan Mellage, Auburn; David Sickel, Falls City; Dr. Ted Evans, Tecumseh; Duane Caspers, Tecumseh; Jeff and Sarah Dean, Douglas; Mike and Juli Habegger, Pawnee City; and Bob Miller, Pawnee City; as well as unanimous support from his colleagues on the Pawnee County Board of Commissioners.

Schaardt runs a business in Table Rock and has served the community in many different civic roles for more than 30 years.

He is aware of the challenges that face rural Nebraska and what it will take to overcome them.

Commissioner Schaardt made his candidacy official on Dec. 8.

“Southeastern Nebraskans deserve a State Senator who understands their values and will always fight for them.” Schaardt said.

“I believe my track record as a County Commissioner and local small business owner has prepared me to be our next State Senator,” he added.

Schaardt grew up in rural Elk Creek on his family’s farm,

“This is where I learned the most important lessons in my life, to always work hard and treat people fair and these are the principles I will take with me to the State Legislature,” he said.

Schaardt has been

the proud business owner of Den’s Country Meats in Table Rock for 34 years.

“I have been fortunate enough to serve the public and as a civic leader throughout my life in many roles,” he said. “Serving many years on the Pawnee County Ag Society, Pawnee County 4-H council, ten plus years as a chairman for the Village of Table Rock, over 25 years as the Fire Chief for the Table Volunteer Fire Department and most recently serving as chairman for the Pawnee County Board of Commissioners.” Schaardt said.

“In recent years it has seemed to be stagnant in our State Capitol,” he said. “More than ever with ag commodities being down, infrastructure in our rural communities crumbling and little to no economic growth in our small towns and it is time for a change.”

Schaardt wants to represent southeast Nebraska to help rebuild our small towns to what once made them great and restore them to provide opportunities for the next generation.

“Rural Nebraska is where I was raised and where I have chosen to raise my family,” he said.

“These same opportunities for the next generation keep escaping us and we are the ones to take the blame. We need to grow our local economies to create more jobs, we need to improve our local infrastructures to help better serve our communities,” he said.

“We need to lower our property taxes while still being able to fund education expenses to help cultivate the next generation of leaders for our community,” he said.

Schaardt lives in rural Steinauer with his wife Kim.

They have three children, Courtney (Seth), Colton (Megan) and Clayton.

Schaardt looks forward to meeting everyone along the campaign trail and encourages everyone to partake in their civic duty by getting out to vote!

The Nebraska Primary is Scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Schaardt’s campaign office is located at 62348 717th Rd, Steinauer, NE 68441.





