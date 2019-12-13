A National Purple Heart City proclamation is one of the agenda items for the Nebraska City City Council Monday night.

Mayor Bryan Bequette will proclaim the city a National Purple Heart City in support of wounded veterans both locally and nationally.

The council will consider an agreement with Union College for emergency medical services students to ride with Nebraska City Rescue.

Council members will discuss a golf course software license agreement with Golf Complete LLC (aka foreUP) and discuss terminating an agreement with GolfNow, LLC.

The council will discuss an allocation of building maintenance, repair and upkeep costs policy during the Monday meeting.

A closed session has been requested to discuss a dispute between the Nebraska City Muncipal Airport Authority and Infinity Aviation Inc.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 in the William F. Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.