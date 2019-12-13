The 2019 Tannenbaum Festival held December 3 in downtown Syracuse was great winter fun for the hundreds who attended the Tuesday night event.

Organized by the Syracuse Area Chamber of Commerce, the Tannenbaum Festival has been a Syracuse tradition for decades.

From Santa and crafts at the Syracuse Public Library

to hot chocolate and hayrack rides at Kleinstadt Coffee,

there was something for everyone.

Taking a stroll down the street, one could roast s’mores, hear music from the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School band and choir students, or shop at the street vendors.

Inside the bank, children enjoyed cookie decorating, more crafts, and balloon animals!. All of these great activities were free to everyone.

The annual tree-lighting was well attended. Santa and the S-D-A High School Choir students came down the street singing.

Little Miss GermanFest Stefanie Dey and Little Meister Charlie Simon led the countdown and pushed the button to officially turn on the lights of the tree that had been freshly decorated by Syracuse Elementary and Syracuse Middle School students just that day.

The 2019 Tannenbaum tree placed at the corners of Main Street and Midland Street was donated by Ron and Barb Zahn and moved from just up the road.

Though Tannenbaum has moved from Tuesday to Saturday to Sunday and back to Tuesday over the years, there are many constants with the festival and, most importantly, has always included a sense of community and magic for the children.



