The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council awarded Boone $10,000 to support Boone’s EDGE STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program through the STEM BEST Program Enhancement Fund.

The funds will help enhance work-based learning opportunities made available through school and business partnerships during the 2019-20 academic year.

“The Boone Edge program is a comprehensive, community-based, collaborative learning environment that helps all students find their passion through work-based learning,” says Kristopher Byam, Boone High School principal. “We’ve partnered with area businesses to create a one-of-a-kind work-based learning experience for all of our students. This grant will help give our students opportunities to gain job-specific skills and build core skills in communication, collaboration, self-awareness, adaptability, global awareness, and employability skills. This funding will help continue our push to give it our all.”

The STEM BEST Program Enhancement Fund supports previously awarded STEM BEST Programs that demonstrated evidence of how the funds would enrich or expand current STEM BEST Programs, strengthen partnerships, enhance experiences for students and increase participation of students of diversity.

The EDGE program is built on developing a set of six core skills: communication, collaboration, adaptability; forward-thinking, self-awareness, cultural; global awareness, and professionalism; employability.

The program’s goal is to ensure all students, regardless of interests and abilities, have opportunities to develop these skills for postsecondary success. In the past two years, the program has demonstrated that students can build these skills while taking part in work-based learning.

EDGE includes various work-based learning approaches that allow students to explore careers and gain advanced career training and preparation. Apprenticeships, job-shadows, and project-based learning are key components.

The experience of an EDGE student is individualized to the students’ interests and needed supports to build core skills. Thus, each students’ EDGE story and growth as an individual are unique.

Opportunities to share these stories have proven to be incredibly powerful, not only for student learning and self-reflection but also for overall program growth.

The proposal will expand student’s experiences through the addition of a sharing and presentation component within each EDGE class. Currently, some classes include this opportunity, but not all.

Additionally, chances for students to present or share their work are often only for internal audiences of other students and teachers. We plan to add regular presentation days for all EDGE classes as well as an EDGE student showcase during our spring parent conferences.

Families and community partners will be invited to these events. Students will share a highlight of their EDGE experience, describing their growth in each of the six core skills within it.