The December Third Thursday artist talk is set to start at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts, 801 3rd Corso.

The evening begins with snacks and wine, graciously donated by the Kimmel Foundation, and a chance to meet the artists and socialize with friends. The center's resident writers and composer present in the KHN Gallery, followed by group visits to the visual artists’ studios. December Resident Artists: Hedieh Ilchi, Visual Artist Andrew Hladky, Visual Artist Talia Bloch, Writer Federica Martino, Writer Matthew Vitti, Composer This event is free and open to the public.