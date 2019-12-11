The Southeast Community College Board of Governors is seeking applications to fill a vacant at-large seat on the Board. Steven Ottmann, who had been a member of the Board since January 2013, died in November. He was a member at-large, elected by registered voters from SCC’s entire 15-county service area.

By statute, it is the responsibility of the remaining members of the Board to fill the Board member vacancy created by Ottmann’s death for the balance of the unexpired term. That term will end on Jan. 19, 2021. The Board is seeking applications from interested persons. In order to be eligible for appointment to serve as the member at-large on the SCC Board of Governors for the balance of the unexpired term, an applicant:

Must be a registered voter;

Must have been a resident of SCC’s 15-county service area for a period of at least six months prior to being appointed to fill the vacancy and must continue to be a resident of the service area following appointment;

Must not be an elected or appointed member of any other board relating to education; and

Must not be an employee of Southeast Community College.

Persons who wish to apply for this position should go to www.southeast.edu/boardvacancy and complete and submit the form. Applications must be submitted by the end of the day on Friday, Dec. 20. Applications will be reviewed in early January 2020.

Interviews will be conducted during the Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 21, 2020, at SCC’s York Learning Center. The candidate who wins the majority vote will be sworn in as new Board member at the Feb. 18 meeting in Lincoln.

SCC has three campuses located in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford and serves a 15-county area in southeast Nebraska. Approximately 10,000 students enroll at SCC each year. The 11-member Board of Governors meets on the third Tuesday of every month with the location of the meetings alternating among the three campuses and learning centers. Two members are elected from each of the Board’s five districts, while the 11th member is elected at-large. Board members serve four-year terms and do not receive salaries, but their SCC-related expenses are paid.