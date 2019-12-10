If you’ve always wanted to travel to the rugged rainforests of Costa Rica in Central America, now is your chance through Southeast Community College’s Global Education program.

The seven-day adventure takes place June 2 to 10, 2020.

“Costa Rica is rich with culture and opportunities to experience wildlife that these students would otherwise not be exposed to,” said Joseph Flores, SCC instructor and coordinator of the trip.

“We wanted to give the students an opportunity to go somewhere in Central America and let them see all that it has to offer,” he added.

The cost for the program is approximately $2,459 for students under the age of 23, and $2,944 for students over 23 years old.

Students must also register for the accompanying SCC course, Global Studies (GLST) 2980 which runs March 9 to May 4, 2020.

The course gives participants a better understanding of the region and culture. Registration deadline for the trip is May 9, 2020.

Register for the course at https://www.explorica.com/My-Account/My-Tours/TourCenter.aspx

“We want to give students the opportunity to experience the beautiful county of Costa Rica while also having the chance to learn more about another country,” Flores added.

“The aim is to broaden their horizon and give them the desire to see more of the world,” he said.

The trip includes round-trip airfare, seven overnight hotel stays, three meals daily, a full-time tour director, and a tour diary.

Baggage and passport fees are not included. Activities include a hot springs tour, kayaking, horseback riding, zip lining, tour of a butterfly garden, planting a tree, whitewater rafting, and more.

“We hope this trip opens up their world in a way that empowers them to explore other unique travel experiences like this one in the future,” Flores said.

SCC’s Global Education program also has a trip planned to Ireland from May 18-28, 2020.

The Global Education program hopes to offer additional opportunities for travel such as Asia and South America in the near future.

For more information, please contact Nicole Trevena Flores at ntrevena@southeast.edu.





