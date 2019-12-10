Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce will host a Holiday Auction on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Fox Center Event Space, 424 Central Ave.

The afternoon event, set from 1 to 4 p.m., will conclude this year’s NCTC “Shop the City” promotion.

Shoppers can bring receipts from participating local businesses for purchases made between Nov. 30 to Dec. 15 and submit them for vouchers that can be used to purchase auction items.

Businesses participating in the “Shop the City” promotion are:

Gold level: Appearances Hair

and Tanning Salon, Arbor Lanes, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Casey’s, Central Apple Market, Crush Boutique,

First Class Flowers, The Fort, Hidden Jems Antique Mall, The Keeping Room, Kimmel Orchard, Larson Motors, Lifetime Vision Center,

Mercer’s Do It Best Hardware, Miller Monroe Farrell, Morton Place

Senior Living, Nebraska City Florist, Nebraska City Nutrition, Scooter’s Coffee, Self Expressions Gallery, Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet, Wehling Insurance, and World Auto Sales.

Silver: Arbor Bank, Arbor Mart, Blake’s Place, Brownville Concert Series, Douglas Tire, El Portal Mexican Restaurant, The Golf Club at Table Creek, Little Ted’s Pub and Grill, Nebraska City News-Press, Pizza Hut, Shelter Insurance, Westlake Ace Hardware, and Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast.

For more details, visit gonebraskacity.com/festival/shop-small.



