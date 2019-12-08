The mood at the Steamboat Senior Center on Thursday was festive as seniors listened to live music, danced and sat around shooting the breeze.

But as they talked, the topic of their individual conversations focused on the same thing: the senior center’s impending move to the Burlington Depot’s former Grier’s diner.

“I just think we’re getting a raw deal,” Wanda Sink, a regular at the center, told The Hawk Eye.

As she listened to the live music, Sink pointed to the major size difference. The former Grier’s diner isn’t much bigger than the senior center’s dance floor. Let alone the space occupied by tables and chairs, where the seniors sat at while listening to The Harmonaires.

Sink’s comments echoed the words of those around her. Some expressed excitement for a cheaper space, others spoke of anger and the feeling the city is pushing them out of the space they come to every day.

“I just think they’re dangling a carrot on the stick for everyone,” Clarence Martin said.

Martin said regardless of the promises to build the floodwall, he is concerned the depot will continue to flood. He pointed to the wall not extending throughout Burlington’s riverfront as evidence of concerns it will flood.

Sink said the senior center is her second home. She comes in for catered meals, attends weekly dances and plays cards.

This wouldn’t be Sink’s first move. The 30-year member of Burlington senior centers, said she was part of a different senior center in town. That center was moved to a multitude of different areas before being combined with the Steamboat Senior Center.

Now, that’s not to say the senior center is a perfect place. In fact, many of the seniors recognize there are many problems with the current building, located at 501 Jefferson St.

For starters, parking could be better.

For a time, the city remedied this by allowing seniors to use parking passes that would exempt them from normal parking rules. However, when it was discovered these parking passes weren’t legally an exemption to the city’s parking rules, the council was asked to codify or eliminate the practice. The council members chose to eliminate the passes and subject the seniors to the same time limits as everyone else.

The council remedied the problem by making the parking lot located at the corner of Fifth and Valley streets , just a block away from the senior center, free parking. The seniors say the rundown sidewalk between the lot and their building would make it difficult for their members, many of whom have mobility issues and need walkers, to get to the building.

Utility costs are another problem.

“We pay an exorbitant Alliant bill,” said Carlyn Cloke, a center regular.

The center pays nearly $1,200 each month just for the Alliant bill. When adding all of the other bills, include water, sprinklers and janitorial services, it comes to an amount the center struggles to pay. The center does not have to pay rent for the city-owned building.

One way the center raises money is by charging seniors to play cards. Another way is by hosting a 50/50 raffle on a regular basis. On Thursday, seniors each put $2 or $3 into buying tickets. It was Sink who won the prize.

“I just give it back to the center,” she shrugged.

The seniors previously received $1,500 per year from the county. This money was just enough to pay 10 percent of the senior’s Alliant bill. However, the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors decided to cut the money out of their FY 2019 budget. Now, an anonymous donor gives the center $500 per month to help with bills. The seniors still must come up with the rest themselves.

The Alliant bill isn’t the only struggle the seniors face if they were to want to stay in their space.

The building also needs a new roof. Water leaks through the roof and has damaged the walls of the center. The roof problems were intended to be addressed this fiscal year, but now Center President Marilyn Leight said the city is waiting until spring to fix the roof. The city budgeted $70,000 for a new roof in FY 2020, but the city hasn’t even begun the bidding process.

According to Leight, the move from the center also was motivated by concern the city was trying to get rid of their building.

“There were rumors for a long time that the city wanted to sell our building,” Leight said.

City council members expressed interest during work sessions and council meetings in selling the building.

Talk of the sale, combined with the sad state of the center, led the seniors to discuss a new place to go with the city. The problem was fulfilling the requirements as the seniors need ample space, good parking and a place that is easy on the bills.

The city was opposed to purchasing a new building to give the seniors a place to go, and so they looked at what they already had. The city already paid nearly $300,000 to white box the old diner space in the depot, and this was offered to the seniors.

With Grier’s being so small, and the seniors only being responsible for the bills in that portion, the center will save on bills. In addition, the very nature of the depot will give the center a much better parking situation than what currently exists.

“I just don’t know how we’re all gonna fit,” said Sink.

Leight recognizes Griers is, in no way, big enough for the seniors’ activities. In fact, she said the space is just big enough for their office and a kitchen. All of the actual activities the seniors participate in will have to be held in the great hall.

This space is a public room, and the city has a contract with Amtrak for use of the space. Amtrak pays the city $1,200 per month in exchange for use of the common room and bathroom. The city signed this contract in March. Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor said he does not foresee a problem with Amtrak.

“I don’t know if they will let us keep all of our stuff out,” said Leight.

She said it would be difficult for the seniors to rearrange tables and chairs on a regular basis. She hasn’t spoken with the city about how this will work.

Despite the building’s leaky roof, the center’s current building would be ideal for businesses, and it’s sale would mean income for the city. Property in downtown Burlington has some of the highest value in the city, and property within the inner core of the downtown area has a value of nearly $140,000 per acre.

“This would be an amazing place for someone to buy, keep a liquor license and rent it out for parties,” Sink said.

She pointed to business the center has received for rentals, even without a liquor license.

A date for the move into the depot has yet to be announced. The city has put aside $35,000 to finish fixing up Grier’s for the seniors, but it is not known when the construction will be complete.

As for the senior center, council members have said they would like the next owner of the building to be responsible for the new roof. The $35,000 to fix up the depot will be taken out of the money the city had designated to fix the roof of the senior center.