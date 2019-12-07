As part of the Ericson Public Library’s long-term plan, officials made the first of many big moves to improve the overall experience of the library for the community by removing several decades-old trees from the west side of the property to prepare for construction of angled parking.

Library Director, Jamie Williams said that the Building and Grounds committee has been meeting for various reasons to clear up some safety issues outside, including the flower planters, unevenness in concrete closest to Greene Street and falling branches.

Something needed to be done.

Williams noted how tree safety was one of their biggest concerns, how the branches falling from the old trees have narrowly missed cars, adults and even children.

“I don’t know if you were ever out there, but the size of these limbs was fairly substantial,” she said. “but then have even become tripping hazards.”

Not to forget the heaps of mulch that is spread around the trees; during heavy rainfall, it will wash away into the road and eventually into the sewers.

Limbs and mulch aside, Williams says the alleyway that runs parallel to EPL by Boone Bank & Trust more-or-less becomes a “River” which with a good freeze causes water runoff to change into ice and then a slipping concern.

To address these concerns, Jamie has been working with the EPL Board of Trustees to generate a long-term plan, starting with removing 6 trees to the west of the building.

This is stage one of the project.

The next step is to break up the concrete and repave from the existing sidewalk to the city sidewalk.

Williams says their idea is to construct angled parking, noting that it will easily double parking, allow for children that are being dropped off at the library to be a lot safer as they exit vehicles and weaken the risk of accidents along Greene St.

“We didn’t really know if this was something that we would be able to legitimately do,” Williams said. “Thinking about budget-wise, how’re we going to do this?”

The preliminary estimate from the City Engineer is $55,000

Willimas says as the process is still in the beginning phase, they haven’t and probably won’t receive bids until February.

Other components to the EPL’s longterm goals are: Board Maintenace/Building Priority listTwo years ago library installed LED lights on the second and main floors and have yet to purchase and install them in the basement

Tree trimming, pneumatic controls (HVAC) and landscaping

Water fountains are aging

Stairwell plaster is flaking off and needs to be addresses

As the Ericson Public Library is on the Historic Registry, Williams said they have to be careful with what they do and there are certain rules they have to abide by especially when the changes affect the structure of the property.