Catch up on town news each week in the Syracuse Journal-Democrat.

12-7, Library Open 9-11 a.m.

12-7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

12-9, Fire & Rescue mtg.

12-10, Legion mtg. @Post Home

12-11, Village Board mtg.

12-12, Library Open 5-7 p.m.



Remember to fly a flag on December 7th, in honor of the 2,000+ soldiers and sailors who lost their lives when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

Well, the old MK Meats building is no more. Built sometime between 1911 and 1918, it was torn down last Friday.

Would love to find the abstract for this set of buildings to determine the owners.

This part of Main Street also housed the Farmers State Bank and Hair’s/Stoner and Luff’s store, both long gone, as well as different barbershops and a hat maker.

Any information you might have from these “early days” would be most appreciated.

Continued get well wishes to Nina Rohlfs, Roland Rodaway and Sharon Baker. New wishes for Mary Margaret Clark.

What was Christmas like when you were a kid? Please share your favorite story with us. YOU decide if it’s to be published or not.

We would like to collect them for our Research Room.

Please note this room will only be open by appointment during December and January.

Call me if you need to look at our records.

The gym reservations are filling up fast for the holidays – have you made yours?

Condolences to the many family and friends of John Goering.

Happy Birthday to Perry Stoner on 12-6; Cheryl Royal and Aurora Rowley on 12-7; Kelsea Bayliss and Cheryl Ann Henry on 12-8; Michael Bowersmith, Dave Hall and Renee Jensen on 12-10; Peggy Leefers and Augustus John Hinrichsen on 12-11 and Bill Kea on 12-12.

Friday, 12-5-1919, The Otoe Union: Advert:

“Of all the books a young man could own a Bank Book is the best. BANK OF UNADILLA.” The average temperature for November 1919 was 37.2 degrees and the total precipitation was 3.06”. In order to conserve coal, all businesses were ordered by the Village Board to close at 6 p.m. “until the fuel famine is over.” Many farmers were letting town residents come out to their farm and cut down trees for free.