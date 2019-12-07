The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca 7th-12th grade Music Concert was held Dec. 2 at Syracuse Middle School. The audience enjoyed a concert with vocal and instrumental performances followed by cookies in the commons.

Jennifer DaHarsh opened with a solo. The High School Symphonic Band kicked off a great selection of instrumental music with “Christmas Festival” and “Celtic Carol.” The was followed by Junior High Choir with “The Addams Family,” “Make a Difference,” and “Holiday Magic.” The 7th and 8th grade had only practiced all together that day and did a great job blending and having fun!

Prior to intermission, the S-D-A High School Rocket Jazz Band played “Burritos to Go” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” The SDA High School mixed ensemble Platform 11 sang “Believe.”

Junior High Concert Band played “Courtly Dance and Procession,” “A Cartoon Christmas,” and “Bell Carol Rock.”

Finishing up the incredible music performance, the S-D-A High School Choir sang “Sure on This Shining Night,” “Come to the Music,” “Bring Him Home,” and “A Celtic Silent Night.” The audience participated in a Community Sing-a-Long of “The First Noel” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The Cookie Reception in the commons was new this year, and it went over well with students and parents. The concert marked the first local concert under the direction of new instrumental instructor Brandy Hall and vocal instructor David Purdham.