It’s beginning to look like Christmas time in the stores and in our homes. At the Hamburg Public Library, we have many wonderful books for every age about this beautiful holiday season.

There are familiar titles like “The Polar Express,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “The Legend of the Candy Cane,” “The Night Before Christmas,” “The Nutcracker,” and “The Gift of the Magi” if you are seeking nostalgic reading.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Winter’s Gift,” or “Miracle on 34th Street” are other favorites to share as a family.

If you are seeking adult fiction books with a Christmas theme to enjoy during a break from decorating or baking, the librarians can direct you to those as well. For example, “The Christmas Train” by David Baldacci is available in both book and audio forms.

There are Christmas mysteries like “Santa Clawed: a Mrs. Murphy mystery” by Rita Mae Brown, “Merry Christmas, Alex Cross” and “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson, or “Sweet Revenge” by Diane Mott Davidson. Mary Higgins Clark has written several who-dun-its with a holiday theme like “Dashing Through the Snow,” “Deck the Halls,” “Santa Cruise,” and “Silent Night.” Leslie Meier wrote “A Christmas Cookie Murder.”

For an Amish touch, look for “Amish White Christmas Pie” by Wanda Brunstetter, “Grace” by Shelley Shepard Gray, “An Amish Christmas” by Beth Wiseman, or “Amish Christmas at North Star” by Cindy Woodsmall.

Other authors have written feel-good novels. When you think of Richard Paul Evans, probably “The Christmas Box” comes to mind.

The library also has two other holiday series by him—the Mistletoe and Noel collections. “Noel Street” is new for 2019. Debbie Macomber, too, writes an annual Christmas story. Her newest is “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas,” featuring Shirley, Goodness and Mercy. .A few other books by her are “Alaska Holiday,” “Twelve Days of Christmas,” and “Starry Night.” Jan Karon offers two quick reads related to her Mitford stories. They are “Esther’s Gift” and “The Mitford Snowmen.”

Victorian London is the setting for a variety of Christmas novels by Anne Perry. Mixed in with the happiness of the season are a few acts of evil. Titles include “A Christmas Journey,” “A Christmas Visitor,” and “A Christmas Escape.”

John Grisham is best known for his legal thrillers, but he has a Christmas classic to his credit as well. “Skipping Christmas” offers a hilarious look at a couple trying to avoid the holiday.

If your preference for holiday reading is large print books, the library can provide those, too. Some options are “A Dog Named Christmas” by Gregory D. Kincaid, “A Nantucket Christmas” by Nancy Thayer, “Silver Bells” by Fern Michaels, “Christmas Jars” by Jason F. Wright, and “Benjamin Franklin and a Case of Christmas Murder” by Robert Lee Hall. “Pearl S. Buck’s Book of Christmas” provides an anthology of warm and joyous holiday stories from around the world.

In addition, the public library has several DVD selections related to the holidays. Consider watching a few of these with your family—“Mannheim Steamroller: Christmas Live,” “The Santa Clause,” “Classic Christmas Favorites,” “The Polar Express,” or “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.” There are also “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

We invite you to use your library card and check out some of your favorite titles at the Hamburg Public Library this holiday season.