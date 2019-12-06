Nebraska City, Lourdes boys' basketball previews

Pioneer boys’ basketball seeking improved record in 2019



Waylon Bennett

wbennett@ncnewspress.com



The Nebraska City Pioneers boys’ basketball team will look to improve after recording a 4-18 season in 2018-19.

Offense: Nebraska City averaged 41 ppg and lost two games by three points or less. Nebraska City attempted 454 three’s and made 120.

Defense: The Pioneers allowed 56 points per game in 2018-19. On seven differents occasions, the Pioneers held their opponent under the season average.

Returning: During his freshman year, Braden Thompson averaged 5 points, including, 15 three-pointers and averaged 3 rebounds per game Thompson will look to make an impact in the paint on both the offensive and defensive side.

Eli Southard will enter his senior year.

Southard hit 12 threes last season which is second best amongst the returners.

Junior, Clay Stovall led the Pioneers in assists last season at the point guard position and was 10-of-18 from the field.

Jordan Williams will opt out his senior season to focus on baseball. Williams was the second leading scorer on the team last year.

Graduated: Bryce Levy led the Pioneers in scoring with 9.4 ppg. Levy led the team in steals with 1.5 per game.

Logan Hoover was the teams leader in three pointers made. Hoover was 26-of-62 from behind the stripe.

Langston Hoover hit 17 three’s last season and was 29-of-41 from the free-throw line.





Knight basketball begins new chapter with Coach Rohde



Waylon Bennett

wbennett@ncnewspress.com



With Joe Tynon taking his coaching skills to Fremont, new head coach, Gabe Rohde, will take the helm as the Lourdes Central Knights boys basketball coach in 2019-20.

Rohde was an assistant coach for the last two years and was part of the state championship title during the 2017-18 season and a state appearance in 2018-19.

This year, Rohde has been impressed with his teams energy. “I love the competitiveness we have had at practice so far,” Rohde said. “We are not as big so we have been doing a lot of full court stuff and working on our transition. We have a lot of guards so our speed is really there.”

In 2018-19, Lourdes finished the season with 8 wins and 17 losses. It was at the end of year when they made a run and defeated Overton, 49-28, in the district title game to advance to the first round of the state tournament where the Knights lost to Elm Creek.

Blake Miller will lead the Knights as the season closes in. Miller averaged nearly 17 points a game as a freshman.

“Once he (Miller) gets the ball he can do a lot of things,” Coach Rohde said. “This year he seems more loose and not under so much pressure. He has been making good decisions.”

Offense: Lourdes averaged 43 points per game and shot .36 percent from the field last year.

Defense: The Knights allowed 55 points per game in 25 contests in 2018-19.

Returning: Junior, Max Baumert averaged 5.6 points last year and was third on the team with 18 made three-pointers. Will Welsh will enter his junior year. Welsh was 16-of-40 from the field last season. Zach Tesarek was 14-of-15 last season at the free-throw line.

Graduated: Thomas Carpenter, Johnny Heng and Colter Fulton have moved on. Fulton was second on the team with 7.5 points a game.

Lourdes will host a basketball tournament to start the season on Thursday, December 5-7. Game time on Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. against Parkview Christian.



