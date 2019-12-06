The Nebraska City City Council will be relocating

its meeting space in the new year.

Council members approved a project during the Dec. 2 council meeting that will be the starting point of renovations to the meeting room at the Rowe Public Safety Complex.

Council members approved a bid of $4,634 from Cornhusker State Industries to build cabinets and a podium, as well as delivering them and installing them onsite.

Nebraska City Construction and Facility Manager Marty Stovall said the lead time for constructing the cabinets could be as long as 12 weeks.

Council members approved a $30,000 capital improvement project in the 2019-2020 budget to move the council chambers to the Rowe building.

After the cabinets are ordered, Stovall said the city will work on the raised floor on which the cabinets will sit, as well as electronic upgrades to the room.

During the Monday meeting, council members also approved the appointment of Michael James to the city planning commission.

New full-time emergency medical technicians Mary

Seberger and Alex Gress were introduced by Nebraska

City Fire Department Paramedic Manager Andrew Snodgrass.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Bryan Bequette administered the oath of office to new Nebraska City Police Department officer Richard Koch.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the William F. Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.



