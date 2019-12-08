On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Lourdes Central Catholic School hosted the C1-1 District One-Act Play Competition in the Wirth Theatre at LCC.

Eight local schools participated in the competition including Wahoo Bishop Neumann, Omaha Brownell Talbott, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, and Yutan.

Awards were held in the Wirth Theatre at 3:30 p.m. where Lourdes Central Catholic was named District Champion.

The cast and crew will advance to the Nebraska State One-Act Play Competition to be held Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The LCC One-Act Production is titled, “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” and it is directed by Lesley Gould.

Stage Mangers for the production are Kim Esser and Lisa Whitten.

Lourdes Central Catholic students who received special awards for their roles include: Renee Box, Catherine Shawhan, Luke Partsch, Paul Shawhan, Cara Goodman, and Jazmin Rodriquez.

Congratulations to all participating students, sponsors and schools who provided a district competition filled with top-notch performances.



