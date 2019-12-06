George C. Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary is celebrating the 30tb Anniversary of its Tree of Lights.

With the donation of $5 per name, anyone can have a bulb lit on the tree in front of the hospital in memory of a loved one or to honor someone special.

For three decades, the Tree of Lights has been bringing Christmas cheer to George C. Grape Community Hospital patients, staff, visitors, and volunteers.

The donations will be used for the 2020 Auxiliary projects at the hospital.

Below is the first list of names in whose memory or honor bulbs have been lit so far and by whom.



In Loving Memory of . . .

Marcus Wright, C.D. Wright, Ella Wright, Kim Napiorkowski, Harry Smith, Edna Smith, and Dorothy Tanz by Darlene Wright

Jack Ziolkowski by the Ziolkowski Family

Fred & Irene Leuenberger, John & Effie Paper, Bob Leuenberger, Diane Torpy, Tam Zuck, and Kathy Kelly by Marty and Ruthie Paper

Sam & Mary Lou Holliman and Debbie Buckalew by Lawrence and Nancy Buckalew

Evelyn & Jim Roop, Francis & Mary Zuck and Emery & Marjorie Zuck by Jim and Diane Zuck

ra & Twillia Turner and Sue Hendren by Gary and Sherry Thompson

Jim & Nancy Pardon, Karla Dent, Frank & Frances Gentry, Homer & Irene Freeman, Angelo & Dolores Van Horsen and Lana J. Van Horsen by Stan and Cherie Van Horsen

Slim & Lucille Bredensteiner, Bob & Shirley Henggeler, Kathy Churchill and Mary Sjulin by Steven and Nancy Middaugh

John C. Scott by Connie S. Scott

Raymond Hodde, Eulalie Hodde, Fountain Shirley and Esther Shirley by Lyle and Alice Hodde

Paul V. Zanker by Carolyn Zanker

Barb Fichter by Angelina Glenn

Virginia Hays, Ruth Pierce and Deb Fengel by Ruth Connell

Mike Glenn by Angelina and Rory Glenn

My Dad Charles Trivelpiece by Vicki and Dale Kirkpatrick

John Bowers by Russell Bowers

Thank you to Marty and Ruthie Paper for acquiring and setting up the tree in front of the hospital to make the bulb lighting possible.

If you would like to participate in the 2019 Tree of

Lights campaign, donations may be sent to Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary, Attn. Nancy Middaugh, 2959

US Hwy 275, Hamburg, IA 51640.

The list of donations will be continued in future issues of the newspaper as well as on the hospital’s Facebook page.

The deadline for Tree of Lights donations is Dec. 31.